Burrows has been awarded the position by Posh boss Darren Ferguson and will be a key member of the squad’s leadership group alongside new captain Ephron Mason-Clark for the upcoming season.

Burrows first joined the club at the age of nine and made his senior debut against Oxford in the EFL Cup in August 2019 and due to the summer rebuild, the 21-year-old is among the longest serving members of the senior squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has gone on to make 127 appearances for Posh, scoring eight times.

Harrison Burrows has been appointed Peterborough United vice-captain by boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent.

Speaking about his delight, Burrows said: “I’m really pleased. I’ve been here a while now so, I’m very proud; it’s a big achievement.

“I told my family, they were all really happy- a little bit shocked- but they were were supportive.

“With the experience I’ve got, it’s a role I’m ready to take on. I’m a big part of the group now and I can help the lads with my experience both in the league and with the whole time I’ve been at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burrows has been used as a left-back for the majority of pre-season and is expected to fill that role for the coming season. He also chose to move from the number 16 to 3 for the new campaign.

He added: “Me and the gaffer have spoken about positions and predominantly I’m looking to play left back/ left wing-back.

“The defensive side is an area I need to study because I haven’t played there so much but on the ball I feel very comfortable and that is a big part of how we play to play; the gaffer wants the full backs to be good in possession.

“I’ll be watching clips of top left backs and playing more games too will help. I’ve played there a lot now and I have improved massively from when I first played there to now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you look at Arsenal and the way they play, the role of the full back has evolved. For me, I’ll be coming inside to get involved in play and to join in as a midfielder and that suits me.

“There’s been a massive change around in the dressing room but the gaffer has bonded the squad really well and there’s a really good vibe. We’re all striving for promotion and to play at the highest level we can, we’re all full of confidence.”