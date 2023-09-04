New Peterborough United signings Malik Mothersille (left) and Jacob Wakeling. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 19-year-old joined Posh on a permanent basis over the weekend after leaving the Chelsea Academy earlier this year.

His move was announced on Saturday afternoon following the breakdown of Jonson Clarke-Harris’ potential move to Bristol Rovers.

Mothersille had been on trial with Everton’s youth team, butdecided to make the move to London Road in search of first team football.

He got his first taste of playing the men’s game last season with Chelsea’s U21s in the EFL Trophy in which he scored four times in three matches, including a double at London Road in a 4-2 round of 32 win in November.

New loan signing Zak Sturge also started that match for Chelsea and was shocked to hear that Mothersille would be joining him at Posh.

Mothersille said: “There’s been a couple of months of interest, but it was really heavy last Thursday and I was really excited when I heard the news because I know it’s a great opportunity and a platform to showcase my skills.

“The opportunity of first-team football attracted me to the club. I played here or Chelsea and the stadium was nice and the fans were good. I liked the way Posh played on that day and I can see myself fitting into that.

"I really enjoyed playing against senior sides in the EFL Trophy and I surprised myself as well. It was tough, but I’m excited for the new challenge here and I know that I’m ready.

“I’ve been ready for a while now and I’m just grateful to be here.

“I try not to put a limit on my game. I like to play across the front three. I’m still young and learning and switching up my game.

“I called Zak on Thursday night to tell him I was coming and he didn’t believe me, but he will now! It’s nice to see a face I know and it will help me to settle in.”