Bradley Ihionvien expected to be involved in a League Two game for Colchester United at Accrington Stanley today (Saturday).

Instead the 20 year-old striker will be at a packed Weston Homes Stadium watching his new club Peterborough United take on Wrexham in a League One fixture. Ihionvien can expect to be involved when Posh start the defence of the EFL Trophy at Gillingham on Tuesday (September 2, 7pm).

The rookie with just seven Football League games under his belt is the latest forward to be seduced by the superb record Posh have in developing young forwards. Posh had him on their scouting radar for a while, but a performance as a substitute for Colchester in a pre-season friendly at the idverde Training Ground persuaded manager Darren Ferguson the time to pounce was now. The player has signed a three year contract.

Bradley Ihionvien. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It was a whirlwind yesterday,” Ihionvien told the Posh plus service. “I woke up expecting to be involved at Accrington and then on the coach I found out I was going to be a Posh player which was obviously great news. There’s been a lot to take in, but once I knew they wanted me I was keen to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible.

"I’ve had calls from a lot of people telling me what a great move it should be to a club and manager who have a great record in developing strikers. I gave it my all in that pre-season friendly, but I was more concerned then about getting into the Colchester team. I’m excited to get started now.”

Ihionvien started one of three League Two games for Colchester this season without scoring. He has played 39 times for his sole professional club, scoring seven goals, but 27 of those appearances were from the substitutes’ bench.