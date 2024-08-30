Peterborough United sign a young striker from Colchester United
Ihionvien is a 20 year-old who has started just seven Football League games for his first professional club. He has started 12 competitive games in total and scored five goals. He has signed a three year contract at Posh.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “We love a gem signing from our friends at Colchester so happy to announce transfer signing on long term deal of young 20 year-old striker Bradley Ihionvien for a substantial six figure sum plus add ons who will complement our forwards/team. This young man has so many attributes our coaches will love working to improve.”
Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: "He is a young player that we have been monitoring over the last 12 months. He played against us in pre-season and he performed like we expected him to do. He has pace, he is strong and left-footed, which is slightly different to the strikers we have at the football club. He is a player with a lot of development in him and I am excited to get the chance to work with him."
Posh have signed Frankie Kent and Kwame Poku from Colchester in recent seasons.
