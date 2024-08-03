New Peterborough United signing Sam Curtis sees ‘fire in the bellies’ of a young side determined to win promotion from League One this season

The 18 year-old right-back has moved to Posh on a season-long loan from Sheffield United and should make his club debut in the double-headed fixture against Notts County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday. The teams are playing two 90-minute games kicking off at 1.30pm and 3.30pm in the final pre-season action before the League One kick off on August 10. Posh were beaten in the League One play-offs last season.

Curtis has brought the average age of a very young squad down even further, but he doesn’t see that as a disadvantage. The newboy is an Irish age group international at many levels.

Sam Curtis. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"The main aspect of the loan is play some games for a great club,” Curtis told the Posh media team. “On my first day here I could see what the manager’s plans are and what the team are aiming for and I can’t wait to get on the pitch and to show the club’s fans what I can do. I know what the gaffer wants from me attacking wise and when defending. Full-backs are very important in the modern game. The role can be demanding, but it’s something I think I can do.

“I feel fit and strong. I’ve been involved with Sheffield United all through pre-season and I’m raring to go. I saw how well Peterborough did last season and Harrison Burrows spoke very highly of the club when I asked him about them. The squad is young again, but there is fire in the bellies if a team that want to go one step further this season.”

Curtis played in Irish football for St Patrick’s Athletic FC until January of this year when Sheffield United brought him over to England. He made one Premier League appearance as a second-half substitute in the penultimate game of the season, a 1-0 defeat at Everton when he played against Seamus Coleman, a role model for young Irish players.

“I spoke with Seamus before and after the game,” Curtis added. “He is an excellent role model for players coming over from Ireland. I did really well in Ireland and really broke through in the last two years, but I came over to England in January and this where I want to play my football.”

Sam Curtis. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh boss Darren Ferguson will get 90 minutes into as many players as possible today. Swedish centre-back Oscar Wallin should also make his debut, but summer signing Rio Adebisi will be absent after undergoing a knee operation earlier this week. There have also been unconfirmed reports teenage centre-back George Nevett has suffered an arm injury in training.

The Meerkat Family Stand and Main Stand will be open for this afternoon’s fixture.