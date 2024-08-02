Sam Curtis. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have signed right-back Sam Curtis on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18 year-old has made just one substitute appearance for ‘The Blades’ after moving to Bramall Lane from Irish club St Patrick’s Athletic last January. Curtis came on for the final 30 minutes of a Premier League defeat at Everton. He is younger than the other senior right-back at the club, James Dornelly, who was 19 in April.

Curtis is a Republic of Ireland Under 21 international at under 15, 17, 18 and 19 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "We were looking to recruit another right-back and we have taken our time to get the right one through the door. We have been negotiating with Sheffield United for the last couple of weeks on Sam and we are delighted to get it done.

Sam Curtis. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"He is young, but he plays way beyond that in terms of his manner and how he plays the position. Sheffield United have had to fend off quite a few clubs so we are really happy that he is now with us. He played in the Premier League last season, so there was trust there from his parent club.

"He is an aggressive defender and will get forward and support the attack. He was very keen on coming and we think he will be a really good signing for us. Chris Wilder (Blades manager) really recommended him and was great to deal with so we thank him for that.

"It has been a good week for us, we needed to add defenders and we have done that. We have competition at right-back, which is what we wanted for James Dornelly. Bringing Oscar Wallin in means we have four centre backs including (transfer-listed) Romoney Crichlow, but we we will be bringing another one in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am delighted going into the last pre-season game and the last week of pre-season with where we are at, particularly given there is still another four weeks left before the deadline. If we can bring in a defender in terms of a purchase then we will, but it is difficult to do that sometimes.”

Curtis added: "I am really looking forward to getting started. I feel the club really suit how I like to play. It is a young dressing room, but after my first day, you can see it is a talented group.

"I spoke with Harrison Burrows about coming here and he was very positive. I know the club are always very competitive in this division and I saw a number of their games last season.’