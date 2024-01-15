New Peterborough United goalkeeper Jed Steer insists he has a great working relationship with fellow number one Fynn Talley, the player he replaced for Saturday’s League One win at Charlton Athletic.

Jed Steer of Peterborough United keeps his eye on the action at Charlton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh boss Darren Ferguson went with Steer’s greater experience for the trip to the Valley, but admitted his decision was ‘harsh’ on Talley. It was a decision that apparently prompted an angry reaction from the 21 year-old.

But Steer made a superb stop to preserve a 2-1 Posh lead in the final stages and looks set to stay in the side, at least until Nicholas Bilokapic, first-choice for most of the season, returns at the end of the month.

Steer said: “I was at Aston Villa for 10 years and some top goalkeepers came to the club above me so I’m used to being replaced and it’s never nice. Emi Martinez, Tom Heaton, Pepe Raina and Shay Given all came to Villa Park while I was there.

Jed Steer of Peterborough United acknowledges the away fans after the win at Charlton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"But it’s not our decision who plays and as members of the goalkeepers’ union we just have to crack on. I have a great working relationship with the other goalkeepers.”

Steer’s appearance at the Valley was his first senior game for 22 months since damaging an Achilles tendon when playing an FA Cup tie for Luton Town against Chelsea.

He admits he’s never played for a team like Posh before, and he meant it in a good way!

"What a game to come into,” Steer enthused on the Posh Plus service. “I’ve been on loan at Charlton so I knew what to expect at the Valley.

"And I loved watching our football in the first-half. I’ve never before played in a team that dominates the ball so well and that controls the tempo of a game so well. It was just brilliant to watch.

"The second-half was completely different as they came at us as we knew they would. It was always going to be nervy at the end, but you just have to trust in what you doing, trust the tactics and trust each other. It’s not nice to get bombarded like we were at the end, but that was happening because we were winning.

"We had chances to score more goals as well and it’s important to be able to do both sides of the game well which we did.

"It’s no use being good ball-playing defenders if you can’t defend as well and we have centre-backs who not only comfortable in possession, but they are also tactically aware and they can defend which is brilliant. Both of them stepped in and won possession to get us up the pitch.”

Steer (31) was without a club when Posh snapped him earlier this month. He was the oldest player in the team at Charlton by five years.

"I feel like their granddad,” Steer joked. “But I’ve tried to use my experience to give pointers here and there.

“I’ve really enjoyed it here so far. It had been 670-odd days since I last played so it’s nice get the injury behind me.

“Usually if you go to a club as a non-contract player it’s because they are struggling so it’s great to come into a winning side at the top of the league.

"Confidence is sky high. We know we are capable of scoring a load of goals and being a goalkeeper in a team like that is very enjoyable so bring on the next one!”

Posh are next in action at home to Shrewsbury on Saturday (January 20, 3pm). Darren Ferguson’s men are second, but will drop to third if Derby beat Burton Albion by two goals at Pride Park on Monday evening.