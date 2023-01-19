Nathanael Ogbeta (left), Ricky-Jade Jones (centre) and Joe Ward at Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 21 year-old former Manchester City But left-back started just one EFL Cup game in his 12 months as a Swansea City player before joining Posh on loan last week.

He was an unused substitute for Posh in their 2-0 League One win at Port Vale on Monday as Ferguson fielded Dan Butler on the left-side of a back four, but he could well make his debut in Saturday’s home match with Charlton Athletic (3pm kick off).

The clean sheet at Vale Park was a first of the season away from home for Posh who are back within two points of a play-off place.

Ferguson said: “Nathanael is ready to go. He has been playing football, just not in the Swansea first-team. He’s been playing for their under 23 team.

"I didn’t start with him at Port Vale because he had just two days training with us and then the back four did well on the night.

"That clean sheet was important for us. We need moore clean sheets full stop which is not a sign of me being defensive. The whole team were very compact at Vale as they found it very difficult to play through us.

"Nathanael’s arrival does give us a bit of flexibility as Dan Butler can play as a left centre-back in a three if required. I do like to be able to change formations quickly during a game and Nathanael is also a very good wing-back.

“As for Dan knows the central defensive position well and he’s decent enough in the air.”

