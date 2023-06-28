New Posh signing David Kawa. Photo: Joe Dent.

Forward Kawa joined the club on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee from AFC Wimbledon and will initially link up with Posh under 21s.

The 19-year-old joined following a successful trial with the side at the end of the season and also spent 17 games of last season on loan at Sevenoaks in the Isthmian League South East Division (step 4), scoring four times.

In announcing the signing, chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted: “David Kawa joins our under 21s on July 1 on a long-term contract.

"Having seen a lot of him play, he won’t be there very long.”

In speaking to the club, Kawa shared the same desire to kick on quickly to make the first team.

He said: “I’m elated to join the club. It’s a brilliant place for me to showcase my ability and I can’t wait to get started.

“There is a pathway to the first team at Peterborough and it excites me that I can be the next one to push forward and break through into the first team. It was one of the main reasons I joined and it drives me forward to achieve my goal.

“I’m looking forward to pre-season. My aim is to impress and break into the first team squad. I have goals that I’ve set myself and I’m hoping to achieve them pretty soon. With hard work and dedication, I can.

“My style of play is a God-given talent of being physical, powerful, direct, I like to score a lot of goals and combine with players.

“The staff and my teammates have been excellent making me feel at home and I’m in a good place at the moment.

“Hard work and determination got me here. My time at Sevenoaks has helped me mature as a player and obviously Wimbledon, where I’ve grown up for the past six years, has helped me get to where I am today.