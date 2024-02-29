Jadel Katongo in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 22 year-old right-back. a long-term member of the Arsenal Academy, joined Posh on a short-term contract until the end of this season after leaving Cardiff City by mutual consent in January.

He has played two games for Posh Under 21s, but they’ve not been taxing enough for an aggressive, attacking full-back who is expected to compete with on-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo for a first-team place.

"Vontae has done fine,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “He’s breezed through the under 21 games which can happen as they can lack intensity. We will get some one-on-one work done with him now to get his match sharpness up. He won’t be involved this weekend, but he could be with the first-team squad after a few more days.

Vontae Daley-Campbell. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"For a player on his first loan Jadel has done very well. He’s still working on certain parts of the role, but he quick enough and he’s tough enough to defend really well and he has an excellent temperament. It’s now just about getting an understanding with the man in front of him. He was playing with David Ajiboye and now he’s playing with Kwame Poku who is a different sort of player.”

Posh expect to receive confirmation on Friday that midfielder Jeando Fuchs will miss the rest of the season. It’s a concern for a player who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

"Jeando will get all the support he needs from the club,” Ferguson added. “He has just become a father again so at least he has a positive in spending time with his baby.

"He is out of contract and it’s a difficult situation as now is not the time to be focusing contracts as we don’t even know what division we will be in.

"Jeando has had a torrid season with injuries. It’s a real shame as he has played well when he has been involved and he is a great lad.”