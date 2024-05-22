Abraham Odoh in action for Harrogate. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe.

New Peterborough United signing Abraham Odoh is confident he can make the step up from a mid-table League Two side to a team expected to challenge for promotion from League One next season.

And his old boss at Harrogate Town believes he will make the grade with Posh as well.

Posh will formally sign Odoh on a three year contract for an undisclosed fee when the summer transfer window officially opens on June 14. The 23 year-old looks set to be given the first shot at replacing left winger Ephron Mason-Clark who will play Championship football with Coventry City next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m so excited,” Odoh said. “The move all happened very quickly. It only took 3-4 days, but then I was keen to take a step up and I know I am capable of doing it.

Abraham Odoh in action for Harrogate. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I’ve joined a big club with a young squad and a successful manager who have already achieved a lot so it’s an exciting opportunity for me. The gaffer was a big part in me signing as he said I would be involved, and that’s what I wanted to hear.

“I was only at Harrogate for a season, but they are a lovely club which is like one big happy family. I was determined to get my stats up last season because that important when you’re a forward player. It’s okay playing well, but you need to score and create goals and I managed that.”

Odoh scored 10 goals and was credited with four assists at Harrogate who can take credit for boosting their player’s confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate’s long-serving manager Simon Weaver told his club website: “Abraham was caught up on his stats and what that meant. We spoke to him and tried to change his focus because it can become a worry. We gave him a little bit of faith to reassure him that the goals and assists will come. He just needed to keep getting himself into the right positions and from there we knew it would happen.

“And, looking back at last season, he was been brilliant in terms of the goals and the assist numbers he has brought to the side so full credit to him.

"He is joining a very good club in Peterborough as they have high aspirations and in the last two seasons have found themselves battling to get into the Championship via the playoffs.