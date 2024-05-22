New Peterborough United man confident he can make the step up...and his old boss agrees
And his old boss at Harrogate Town believes he will make the grade with Posh as well.
Posh will formally sign Odoh on a three year contract for an undisclosed fee when the summer transfer window officially opens on June 14. The 23 year-old looks set to be given the first shot at replacing left winger Ephron Mason-Clark who will play Championship football with Coventry City next season.
“I’m so excited,” Odoh said. “The move all happened very quickly. It only took 3-4 days, but then I was keen to take a step up and I know I am capable of doing it.
"I’ve joined a big club with a young squad and a successful manager who have already achieved a lot so it’s an exciting opportunity for me. The gaffer was a big part in me signing as he said I would be involved, and that’s what I wanted to hear.
“I was only at Harrogate for a season, but they are a lovely club which is like one big happy family. I was determined to get my stats up last season because that important when you’re a forward player. It’s okay playing well, but you need to score and create goals and I managed that.”
Odoh scored 10 goals and was credited with four assists at Harrogate who can take credit for boosting their player’s confidence.
Harrogate’s long-serving manager Simon Weaver told his club website: “Abraham was caught up on his stats and what that meant. We spoke to him and tried to change his focus because it can become a worry. We gave him a little bit of faith to reassure him that the goals and assists will come. He just needed to keep getting himself into the right positions and from there we knew it would happen.
“And, looking back at last season, he was been brilliant in terms of the goals and the assist numbers he has brought to the side so full credit to him.
"He is joining a very good club in Peterborough as they have high aspirations and in the last two seasons have found themselves battling to get into the Championship via the playoffs.
“They watched him closely and they liked what they saw and targeted him because of the work and the quality he showed for us. Abraham was a fantastic signing for us and he leaves us a better player.”
