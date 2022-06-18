Harvey Cartwright after signing for Posh.

Posh have signed two young goalkeepers on season-long loans with Cartwright (20) arriving from Hull City and Lucas Bergstrom signing from Premier League Chelsea.

It will be a straight shootout between the pair for a starting place when the League One season starts on Saturday, July 30.

Cartwright has made two Football League appearances for Hull and signed a new four-year contract with the Tigers last season. He has played for England Under 20s and worked with current Posh boss Grant McCann when he was managing Hull.

Bergstrom has been limited to three EFL Trophy appearances for Chelsea Under 21s.

"I’ve come here to play week in, week out,” Cartwright said. “That’s the main thing for me. I hope to play a lot of games this season.

"I want to get better and you don’t get better if you’re not playing.

"I will battle hard for the first-team shirt. I have security with the contract I signed at Hull so moving to a top League One club to showcase my ability is perfect for me.

"I probably wouldn’t play for Hull next season so this is a great chance for me to show them that I should be playing for them now.

"It’s great to join a massive League One club and if I can help them get back into the Championship that would be ideal. I’m buzzing to be at Peterborough and working with my old gaffer from Hull.

"Peterborough have a good management team who will take the club in the right direction.

"You have to do everything well as a modern goalkeeper. Be good with the ball at your feet, but most importantly keep the ball out of the net.

"My goalkeeping coach at Hull (ex-Posh coach Barry Richardson) has helped me massivel technically and tactically as well as on and off the field.