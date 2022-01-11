New Peterborough United goalkeeper excited by an another opportunity to prove himself at Championship level

Steven Benda in action for Swansea at Preston earlier this season. Photo: Chris Brunskill Getty Images.

Benda (23) moved to Posh on loan from Championship rivals Swansea City until the end of the season today (January 11) and could make his debut in Saturday’s home game against Coventry City (January 15, 3pm).

It won’t be the first taste of second tier football for the 6ft 4in German. He started the season as Swansea’s number one, but lost his place after five games during which Russell Martin’s side collected just four points,

He hasn’t played for Swansea since a Carabao Cup defeat at Brighton at the end of September.

“I’m very excited to be here,” Benda said. “When I heard there was an opportunity to go and play I felt I needed to do it to get some game time and show what I can do.

“I started the season well, but the team was struggling and only goalkeeper can play. It was disappointing, but I can kick on again here and then see what happens in the summer. If I do well and the team does well that would be perfect.

“I like to think I’m an all-round goalkeeper. Because of my height I like to come and catch the long balls. This is a big opportunity for me and the team. I’m looking forward to meeting the lads tomorrow and if we all stick together I am sure we can be successful.

“I can over to Swansea from Germany four years ago and I’ve had some good times and some difficult times. “I liked the idea of experiencing different countries.”