Nicholas Bilokapic in action for Huddersfield last season. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

The 20 year-old Aussie number one has been a sparingly used ‘keeper at Championship side Huddersfield Town for three years, although he did start five second tier matches last season.

And with his prospects of becoming a first-team regular for Neil Warnock’s side pretty low in the 2023—24 campaign he’s taken the plunge and joined a club committed to building a young squad as they chase promotion from League One.

Bilokapic has signed a three year-deal and will battle with 21 year-old Posh Academy graduate Will Blackmore for the first-team shirt.

"I came to England in the first place as it’s pinnacle of world football,” Bilokapic told the Posh Plus service. “Obviously the football was a lot different to what I’d been used to, but I wanted the opportunity. I hoped coming over here would change my life and it has.

"I've had three years at Huddersfield and been a second-choice ‘keeper in the Championship for the last two seasons so coming to Peterborough is is a step in the right direction as game time is the next part of my development.

"I gained some decent experience in the Championship last season. I loved every minute of it and I thank the club for the opportunity.

"But the manager here sold his club to me. HIs overall belief and his plan for the club and me in the next few years sold the move to me.