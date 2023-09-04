Jacob Wakeling in action for Swindon. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Posh moved to bring in Wakeling from Swindon on deadline day following the departure of Kabongo Tshimanga to Fleetwood on a season-loan as well as the expected sale of Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year contract having played his first full season in senior football for the Robins in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring eight times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now expected to compete with Malik Mothersille and Clarke-Harris for the starting spot at London Road, but did not hesitate at the chance to join the club to work under Darren Ferguson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Wakeling playing for Swindon Town against Peterborough United in the EFL Cup this season. Photo: Joe Dent.

Wakeling said: “It was crazy. It’s my first experience of dealing with the drama of deadline day, but as soon as I heard of interest from the club it was something I wanted to do as soon as possible. I’m delighted it’s now done.

“I was driving to the coach pick-up point for the game with Swindon and I then got a phone call to tell me I was not travelling and I might be moving.

“As soon as I heard of the interest I straight away wanted to come here to play with these players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to be here as it’s a fantastic club. It’s the perfect club to be at in this point in my career. Posh’s past success with strikers was a very attractive prospect. As was playing under this manager and his coaches too.

“They play really good football with a young team. It’s just a really good club to be at and it’s somewhere I’m really excited to try and develop into a great striker. Hopefully I can show everyone what I’m all about.”

Wakeling has already appeared at London Road this season, coming on as a substitute in the 66th minute of Posh’s 1-1 draw, and subsequent penalty shootout victory, over Swindon in the EFL Cup in August. He was not involved in the shootout and Swindon only took three penalties in their 4-1 defeat.

Wakeling added: “I didn’t start that game, but I was watching from the bench and some of the players and the football they were playing really impressed me. I got on and I nearly scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a player that gives 110%. I like to work hard for the team and my main job is to score. I love scoring and creating goals.

“Last season was my first in senior football and I played a lot of positions. I played wing-back, winger and striker so I like to say I can play in a fair few positions.

“I’m looking forward to getting going, getting on the training pitch and impressing the staff. I want to train well and get myself in the starting XI, keep my shirt and score a lot of goals for the club.”