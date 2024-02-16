New Posh director Iain Crawford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Crawford, a business partner of Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, recently bought 5% of the club through his IRC Investments Limited company to become a minority investor.

He’s been a fan and sponsor of the club for over 15 years since moving to the area. His son works for the Posh Academy.

Crawford won’t be ‘a hands-on’ director, but he will the lead on specific projects. He admits to a long-term dream of replicating Luton Town and Brentford, relatively small clubs who have made to the Premier League.

"It was a very proud moment to join the board,” Crawford told the Posh media team. “My son works here and my other kids watch. It was a no-brainer to get on board and help Darragh take the club forward. He is a good guy and I am very fortunate to have him as a mate.

“I actually met him by accident. I popped into the club to see Alex Harris (Posh commercial manager) and Darragh was in the building. He asked me who I was and we had a coffee together that day. Sometimes in life you just meet someone you have an instant connection with. A lot of our core values and business values are the same and we just kept talking to each other. Our families also get on well.

"I was caught a bit off guard as I’m not well known and certainly not a celebrity like Darragh, but the support and positivity since I joined the board has been overwhelming.

"It’s been a well documented tough couple of years at the club, but we have our goals of promotion in the short-term, staying up in the medium-term and in the long-term who knows? Brentford and Luton have made it to the Premier League.

"I believe the public are enjoying what they are seeing and word is getting out there. The people of Peterborough understand what we have and how good we are now. The fans have been loyal and loud this season.

"I won’t be hands on, but I live locally so I can nip in and be available. I will probably take a lead on some projects which is what I do. We have great people working here anyway and I’m just available if they need me.

"I so sit in the front row of the director’s box at matches now, but luckily I have Barry In between me and Darragh. Barry must be deaf in his right ear!"

One business Crawford and MacAnthony have become involved in is Motiq, a Peterborough-based company specialising in sportswear. They will not be providing Posh with kits though.

"I’m quieter than Darragh, but we work well together,” Crawford added. “We are keen on analytics and numbers. Not all our business investments have been successful, but probably 80% have been.