Dan Robinson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have a reputation of developing young Academy players into first-team regulars like Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones.

Robinson has been in the job for a month after leaving a similar role at League One rivals Burton Albion where he also helped out first-team boss Dino Maamria. He succeeds Kieran Scarff who was appointed assistant manager to the first team at the start of the current season.

“Everyone has been very welcoming,” Robinson told the Posh media team. “And it’s very clear everything is very aligned at this club, from the youngest age group through to the first team. The manager and senior club staff are linking in with the academy, including the foundation.

“My role is very much in supporting the staff and players and leading them. It’s important I have an idea of what everyone's roles are, how they all connect, as well as working with the players and understanding how I can support them on their journey.

“It has been very important to immerse myself throughout the whole Academy set-up.

"The biggest part is understanding the whole operation in the academy from all different departments, from the U21s programme and linking in with the first team all the way down to the pre-academy, then everything that falls within that, including the recruitment, sports science and medicine, player care, safeguarding, education and operations. All those different departments need to pull together to support the players.

Ricky-Jade Jones made his 100th appearance for Posh in the recent 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers after progressing through the Academy from the under 9s. He followed in the footsteps of Harrison Burrows to reach that milestone.

“Seeing that player progression from the academy into the first team is exactly why we do the job,” Robinson added. “There would have been plenty of staff that played a big part in those journeys, so it’s fantastic to see that, and to achieve that at the age of 20 as Ricky did shows what the club is about.