New pacy Peterborough United striker is unveiled as one of Darragh MacAnthony’s ‘young gems’ and he’s excited by the pathway to a first-team place, plus the Premier League star who wished him well

New Posh signing Joe Taylor. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Striker Taylor (18) moved to Posh from National League King’s Lynn after a free-scoring loan spell with Thurlow Nunn Premier League club Wroxham.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who is proud of his talent-spotting skills, had been monitoring the teenager’s progress.

Taylor said: “This club is the perfect fit for me now and I can’t wait to get started. There is a clear pathway through the under 23s and towards the first team squad. I have settled in quite quickly.

“I really enjoyed my time at Wroxham as it gave me the opportunity to go out and play first team football and they suited my style.

“I like to try and get in behind defences. I try and use my pace to make runs and cause problems.”

Taylor is only eligible for under 23 matches until January when he will be able to appear for the first team.

He’s expected to join fellow new recruit Kai Corbett in the Posh Under 23 squad for matches against Barnsley at the idverde Training Ground on Friday (November 19) and Sheffield United at Stamford AFC’s Zeeco Stadium on Tuesday, November 23.

“Joe is one of the players the chairman has had his eye on,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said.

“But Joe looks good. He’s very quick which is always useful and he can finish.

“I’m looking forward to seeing both him and Kai Corbett develop. They know they will get a chance here if they progress.”

Taylor has forged a big reputation in the East and made his National League debut for King’s Lynn - his hometown club - earlier this season. Lynn were keen to keep him, but finally agreed to let him leave last week.