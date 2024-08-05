New Manchester City midfielder linked with Peterborough United
The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with the club by the same sources which claimed that Posh were close to a deal for fellow City youngster Jacob Wright.
On Saturday, Posh boss Darren Ferguson confirmed the arrival of a midfielder on loan from the champions but did not name the player, only that it was not the name that had been mentioned- referring to Wright.
The as yet unnamed new arrival is believed to have been away on City’s pre-season tour of America, which Susoho has.
Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph on Saturday that the new man would begin training with the club on Monday, as part of a loan move, although the PT understands that an announcement is not imminent as of Monday afternoon.
19-year-old Spaniard Susoho has featured in each of City’s four matches in the United States, in defeats against Celtic, AC Milan and Barcelona as well as victory over Chelsea.
Susoho joined City in 2017 after being discovered playing grassroots football in Bradford.
He won the 2021/22 U18 Premier League title with the club and has spent the last two seasons with the club’s Elite Development Squad; winning the Premier League 2 title in the 2022/23 campaign.
He also has a Club World Cup winners medal having been on the bench for City’s first team 4-0 victory over Fluminense in the 2023 final.
He made his senior debut off the bench in the Champions League group stage match against Red Star last December. City won 3-2;
He appeared twice for England U16s before making the switch to Spain and has represented his birth country at U17 and U18 levels.
