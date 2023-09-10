Watch more videos on Shots!

The Cod Army sacked Scott Brown after picking up just one point in their first six League One matches of the season.

Johnson was dismissed by Hibernian after the Scottish Premiership club’s poor start to this season.

Johnson wants to bring the beautiful game to the North West. He said: "I like attacking football. We want to make sure we get entertainment. We want to win games and obviously it's the balance between the beautiful game and getting wins.

"But high tempo is absolutely key. We want to suffocate teams with our pressing, but we also want to be relaxed and creative on the ball.

"My teams have always scored goals. I've had 20-goal-a-season strikers pretty much at every club and that's because of the way we play. We get opportunities in the box and the final third."

Johnson, whose father Gary managed Posh over a decade ago, made his name as manager of Oldham Athletic and has also been in charge at Barnsley.

Posh player Kabongo Tshimanga moved on loan to Fleetwood on transfer deadline day. Ex-Posh players Jack Marriott and Ryan Broom are also at the club next-to-bottom of League One.

Johnson’s first game in charge if Fleetwood is at home to Oxford United on Saturday (September 9).

Elsewhere Port Vale’s 15 year-old midfielder Freddie Lawrie is expected to be become one of the most expensive schoolboy sales in Football League history. Aston Villa are the club set to make the purchase.