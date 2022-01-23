New-look Ivan Toney is back in form which could be good for Peterborough United’s bank balance, bizarre incident involving Ethan Hamilton, ex-Posh striker closing in on 20 goals for the season and a new managerial post for a London Road old boy
New-look former Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has come alive again in the Premier League, but his Brentford side have started to look nervously over their shoulders.
Toney followed up his first goal in nine matches in a midweek home defeat by Manchester United with another against Wolves at the Brentford Community Stadium yesterday.
Toney, who has undergone a drastic haircut, volleyed home a far post equaliser to claim his seventh top-flight goal of the campaign, but Wolves went on to win the game 2-1.
Posh receive a healthy financial bonus if Brentford stay up. They are eight points clear of the drop zone, but relegation rivals have games in hand.
In League One ex-Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton fired Accrington Stanley ahead at Ipswich Town, but the Tractor Boys hit back to win 2-1. It was Hamilton’s seventh goal of a productive season and he was also involved in a bizarre incident as he appeared to be slapped in the face by home skipper Sam Morsy who didn’t even pick up a yellow card from Championship referee Geoff Eltringham.
Conor Coventry spent the first half of the season on loan at Posh from West Ham and yesterday he made his debut after moving to MK Dons on loan. It wasn’t a happy start as lowly Doncaster won 1-0 at stadium:mk.
Former Posh forward Matty Stevens celebrated an extended contract at Forest Green by claiming his 19th goal of the season for the runaway League Two leaders in a 3-0 home win over Carlisle.
Former Posh player, coach and caretaker-manager David Oldfield took charge at National League strugglers Weymouth for the first time and inspired a creditable 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood.
And ex-Posh goalkeeper Dan Gyollai has started life at Maidenhead United superbly. His new team have beaten the National League top two - Chesterfield and Halifax - in their last two outings. It was 1-0 against Halifax yesterday.