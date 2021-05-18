New four-year contract for exciting Peterborough United teenager
Peterborough United have moved to secure the future of excting young defender Ronnie Edwards.
Edwards today (May 18) signed a new four-year deal which ties him to the Weston Homes Stadium until 2025.
The 18 year-old has been most impressive in a handful of first-team appearances since moving from Barnet last summer. He started five matches, two of them in League One including the last-day 4-1 win at Doncaster Rovers.
It’s likely he would have played much more often in League One but for injury and two brushes with the coronavirus.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “When I sat down with the co-owners and Barry about who we wanted to offer new contracts to, Ronnie was one that we wanted to get sorted quickly. I am delighted. Ronnie has caught everyone’s attention with the calmness and maturity in which he plays.
“He has suffered some injuries which has been a hiccup for him and a real shame for the lad, because he would have featured a lot more. He is a big one for us because we see real potential in the boy. Thankfully, we have managed to get it done and get it done quickly and I am looking forward to continuing working with him next season.”
Edwards added: “I believe I am in the right place for my development. The manager has been brilliant with me. He gives young players an opportunity and I am looking forward to coming back in pre-season fit and raring to go. The players at the back have been fantastic this season. I have nothing but respect for what they have achieved and they have been really good with me, giving me advice and helping my game.
“When I got the opportunity to play this season, I wanted to show what I can do and show the manager what I can do. I know people watching me must think ‘what is he doing’ when I am on the ball in tight areas, but I have belief in what I can do. I am confident in possession and I am learning all the time.
“It was difficult picking up the injury so soon after the enforced break for Covid-19 over Christmas. I worked hard to get back fit before the end of the season and it was great to be involved on the final day against Doncaster. We have a lot of talented young players at the football club, they are great lads on and off the pitch and I have settled in so quickly.”