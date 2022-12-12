News you can trust since 1948
New date for Peterborough United's trip to Burton Albion announced

Peterborough United have rearranged their League One fixture at Burton Albion.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Joe Ward in action for Posh at Burton on their last trip to the Pirelli Stadium in March, 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
The match at the Pirelli Stadium will now take place on Tuesday, January 24 (7.45pm).

It was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 7, but Burton will be in FA Cup action on that day.

Posh will now be without a fixture between their home game with Wycombe on Sunday, January 1 and a trip to Port Vale on Monday, January 16.

The Vale game was moved back 48 hours to be screened live on Sky Sports.

