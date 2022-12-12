Joe Ward in action for Posh at Burton on their last trip to the Pirelli Stadium in March, 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The match at the Pirelli Stadium will now take place on Tuesday, January 24 (7.45pm).

It was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 7, but Burton will be in FA Cup action on that day.

Posh will now be without a fixture between their home game with Wycombe on Sunday, January 1 and a trip to Port Vale on Monday, January 16.