New date for Peterborough United's trip to Burton Albion announced
Peterborough United have rearranged their League One fixture at Burton Albion.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The match at the Pirelli Stadium will now take place on Tuesday, January 24 (7.45pm).
It was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 7, but Burton will be in FA Cup action on that day.
Posh will now be without a fixture between their home game with Wycombe on Sunday, January 1 and a trip to Port Vale on Monday, January 16.
The Vale game was moved back 48 hours to be screened live on Sky Sports.