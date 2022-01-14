New date for Peterborough United vs Cardiff

Jonson Clarke-Harris takes on a shot against Cardiff in August. Photo: Joe Dent.

The fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday February 9, with kick-off at 7:45pm.

The move comes due to the fact that Cardiff have been selected for TV coverage on the Sunday (February 6) when they travel to face Liverpool at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round.