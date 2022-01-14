New date for Peterborough United vs Cardiff
A new date has been set for Peterborough United’s trip to Cardiff next month.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:45 pm
The fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday February 9, with kick-off at 7:45pm.
The move comes due to the fact that Cardiff have been selected for TV coverage on the Sunday (February 6) when they travel to face Liverpool at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round.
The sides played out a 2-2 draw in August at the Weston Homes Stadium. Aden Flint headed in the equaliser with one of the last acts of the match.