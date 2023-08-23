News you can trust since 1948
New date for Peterborough United v Cheltenham Town in League One

Peterborough United’s League One fixture with Cheltenham Town at the Weston Homes Stadium has been rearranged for Tuesday, September 19 (7.45pm kick off).
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

The match was scheduled to be played on Saturday, September 9, but was postponed because of international call-ups within the Cheltenham squad.

Clubs need three call-ups to be able to postpone a game.

Posh have just goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic away on international duty early next month. He will be playing for Australia Under 23s in Asian Cup qualifying games against Laos on September 6 and Tajikistan on September 12.

Cheltenham won 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium last season,

