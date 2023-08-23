The match was scheduled to be played on Saturday, September 9, but was postponed because of international call-ups within the Cheltenham squad.

Clubs need three call-ups to be able to postpone a game.

Posh have just goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic away on international duty early next month. He will be playing for Australia Under 23s in Asian Cup qualifying games against Laos on September 6 and Tajikistan on September 12.