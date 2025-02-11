New date announced for Peterborough United v Birmingham City
Peterborough United will host League One title favourites Birmingham City on Tuesday, April 8.
The match was due ro be played last Saturday, but ‘The Blues’ were in FA Cup action against Newcastle, losing 3-2 in a ferocious tie at St Andrew’s. Posh lost 3-2 at Birmingham in September despite taking a 2-0 lead early in the game.
The match will follow the big Posh local derby against Northampton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on April 5.