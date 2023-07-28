The 20 year-old has made a big impression on manager Darren Ferguson and his staff this summer.

Corbett joined Posh from the West Ham United Academy in November, 2021 and has become a free-scoring member of the club’s under 21 side.

He is out of contract at the end of the coming season so Posh have offered him a new deal.

Kai Corbett. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Kai has been very good,” Ferguson said. “We wanted to take a good look at him this summer and we’ve liked what we’ve seen.

"He can play in a number of positions and he has a great technique, but the biggest thing has been his work ethic. It has been fantastic and he deserves to stay around the first-team squad."

Corbett will be involved in one of two pre-season friendlies on Saturday. Posh host Championship side Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm) and also play at the home of an an as yet unnamed club. Details from the latter game will emerge after the final whistle.

Transfer listed midfielder Jeando Fuchs will also return to one of the teams after missing the midweek action for bizarre reasons.

Jeando Fuchs. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“Jeando was driving to Bedford after picking his family up from the airport and he suffered a puncture,” Ferguson revealed.

"We spoke on the phone and tried to work out how to pick him up, but the logistics were too difficult and the recovery vehicle couldn’t get there until 7.30pm.