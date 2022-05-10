Emmanuel Fernandez in action on his Posh debut against Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 20 year-old former Gillingham youth team player made his first-team debut for Posh in a Championship fixture against Middlesbrough in April. He was a regular in the club’s Under 23 side until a knee injury ended his season early. He has now signed a three=year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “We are delighted to get Emmanuel tied down to a longer contract. We see massive potential in him. He has consistently trained with the first team since I have come into the building and has been in around the first team squad.

“He picked up an injury which cut short his involvement, but we see him pushing the other centre halves at the club next season with a really good pre-season under his belt and I am looking forward to working with him moving forward.”

Fernandez added: “I want to thank the manager for showing so much faith in me and to everyone else at the club for everything they have done for me. It was great to make my debut against Middlesbrough. I didn’t expect that would happen and it is up to me now to work as hard as I can and come back raring to go in pre-season.