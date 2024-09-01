Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United fans’ favourite Jeando Fuchs has found another club.

The 26 year-old was released by Posh at the end of his contract at the end of last season after 61 appearances in two-and-half years at the Weston Homes Stadium.

And on Sunday Fuchs joined Israeli Premier League club Bnei Sakhnin FC. Fuchs has previously played in Israel for Maccabi Haifa and he has also enjoyed spells in France, Spain and Scotland as well as in England.

Former Posh striker Jack Marriott celebrated his first game at the Weston Homes Stadium as an opposition player with the crucial opening goal in a 2-0 win for Wrexham.

Jeando Fuchs has found himself a new club. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Marriott finished off a lovely passing move to score with a deflected shot. His second goal of the season coming against a club he scored 33 goals for in one Golden Boot winning season in 2017-18.

“It was great to be back,” Marriott said. “And it was made even sweeter by winning the three points. It was a really solid, gritty team display which showed what we are all about. Our work ethic is great and everyone is fighting for each other and for the fans who were incredible again today.

"We all know what Peterborough are about. They have quality players and a great manager, and it’s a difficult place to come, so to win here was a great effort.”

Elsewhere in League One, another Posh Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris got off the mark for Rotherham United as the Millers came back to win 2-1 against local rivals Huddersfield. Clarke-Harris scored an equaliser from the penalty spot to claim Rotherham’s first League One goal of the season.

Jack Marriott in action for Wrexham at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Former Posh full-back Dan Butler gave away the penalty which enabled Lincoln City to win 1-0 at Stevenage and jump to third in the table. The Imps are now unbeaten in their last 11 away games in League One, a run that stretches back to January 1. They are at Posh next on September 14.

Siriki Dembele came on as a first-half substitute to help Oxford United to a 3-1 win over Preston North End in the Championship on his debut and Kabongo Tshimanga waa a second-half substitute for Swindon Town as they went down 2-1 at home to Notts County in League Two. Tshimanga is on loan from Posh.

Gwion Edwards, a fine player at Posh, came close to scoring for Morecambe in a 1-0 home defeat to Newport County. Morecambe have lost all four League Two games this season without scoring. All have been lost 1-0.

Former Posh striker Kai Corbett scored his first goal for Aldershot in a 4-3 National League win over Maidenhead.