Joe Ward of Peterborough United has a shot saved by Ashley Maynard-Brewer of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Holden, a former Posh skipper, was frustrated his side couldn’t hold onto a lead and rued two big missed chances to win the game. Charlton have now drawn 10 of their 22 League One games and sit 17th in the table. Posh stayed in eighth place after drawing for just the second time this season.

Teenager Miles Leaburn opened the scoring for the home side early in the second-half before Posh equalisedfrom a set-piece midway through the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris has been credited with the goal, but it might yet be recorded as an own goal by Charlton defender Lucas Ness.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United shoots at goal against Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Holden told the South London Press: “We scored a great goal through Miles. His movement was brilliant and the cross was on the money.

“But to concede from the set-piece was really disappointing, especially as we had a great chance to score before that. We also missed a big chance late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad