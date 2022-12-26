New Charlton Athletic manager says draw with Peterborough United was a fair result
New Charlton Atheltic boss Dean Holden reckoned a 1-1 draw with Peterborough United in his first game in charge was a fair result.
Holden, a former Posh skipper, was frustrated his side couldn’t hold onto a lead and rued two big missed chances to win the game. Charlton have now drawn 10 of their 22 League One games and sit 17th in the table. Posh stayed in eighth place after drawing for just the second time this season.
Teenager Miles Leaburn opened the scoring for the home side early in the second-half before Posh equalisedfrom a set-piece midway through the half.
Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris has been credited with the goal, but it might yet be recorded as an own goal by Charlton defender Lucas Ness.
Holden told the South London Press: “We scored a great goal through Miles. His movement was brilliant and the cross was on the money.
“But to concede from the set-piece was really disappointing, especially as we had a great chance to score before that. We also missed a big chance late on.
“But they’ve hit the bar a couple of times, the first one was maybe a little bit fortuituous, but the second one he struck it well. And our goalkeeper made a big save in the first half as well. Overall it’s probably a fair result.”