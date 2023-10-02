Dawn Gore

​She can remember Errington Kelly’s famous goal in the snow in an FA Cup against Brighton in 1986 and she admired Jimmy Bullard, Mick Gooding and Simon Davies before taking a break to raise her young family.

She returned to the stands in time to watch the start of the Darragh MacAnthony/Darren Ferguson era which is the sort of impeccable judgement she hopes to bring to her new role.

For nine years Gore was head of finance at London Road before the Posh hierarchy persuaded her to accept a place on the board of directors and to take over as chief executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fit and proper person test was no problem for her, a relief after the mess the appointment of David Paton created 18 months ago.

"I’m not quite Peterborough born and bred,” Gore said. “But I’ve been here since I was seven so I regard it as my home city.

"My earliest memory of the football club was watching Errington Kelly in the snow and I spent many years on Glebe Road watching the likes of Gooding, Bullard and Davies.

"I did take a break through the Barry Fry years – sorry Barry – to bring up a young family, but I was back in time for Fergie, the Holy Trinity and Lee Tomlin.

"I have worked in a bank and for Thomas Cook as well in not-for-profit sector and in social housing.

"I’ve loved working for the football club though and I believe I can make a difference in my new role.

"It’s been a challenging position for the club recently, but I have a great relationship with the owners and there is a great vibe among all the staff.

"We are currently recruiting for three positions, but it’s not just about finding people with the right skills, they will also need to fit in with the rest of the team.

"I’m excited by the opportunity I’ve been given. I know how hard the chairman works with short-term and long-term stability, as well as success, in mind.

"The football side will take care of itself so I will focus on the operational side of things to make sure every department has what it needs to be successful. I’ll make sure we stay on the right side of financial fair play.