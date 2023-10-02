News you can trust since 1948
New CEO is a long-time Peterborough United fan with impeccable judgement!

​New chief executive officer Dawn Gore was a Peterborough United fan well before she started counting the club’s money.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Dawn GoreDawn Gore
Dawn Gore

​She can remember Errington Kelly’s famous goal in the snow in an FA Cup against Brighton in 1986 and she admired Jimmy Bullard, Mick Gooding and Simon Davies before taking a break to raise her young family.

She returned to the stands in time to watch the start of the Darragh MacAnthony/Darren Ferguson era which is the sort of impeccable judgement she hopes to bring to her new role.

For nine years Gore was head of finance at London Road before the Posh hierarchy persuaded her to accept a place on the board of directors and to take over as chief executive.

The fit and proper person test was no problem for her, a relief after the mess the appointment of David Paton created 18 months ago.

"I’m not quite Peterborough born and bred,” Gore said. “But I’ve been here since I was seven so I regard it as my home city.

"My earliest memory of the football club was watching Errington Kelly in the snow and I spent many years on Glebe Road watching the likes of Gooding, Bullard and Davies.

"I did take a break through the Barry Fry years – sorry Barry – to bring up a young family, but I was back in time for Fergie, the Holy Trinity and Lee Tomlin.

"I have worked in a bank and for Thomas Cook as well in not-for-profit sector and in social housing.

"I’ve loved working for the football club though and I believe I can make a difference in my new role.

"It’s been a challenging position for the club recently, but I have a great relationship with the owners and there is a great vibe among all the staff.

"We are currently recruiting for three positions, but it’s not just about finding people with the right skills, they will also need to fit in with the rest of the team.

"I’m excited by the opportunity I’ve been given. I know how hard the chairman works with short-term and long-term stability, as well as success, in mind.

"The football side will take care of itself so I will focus on the operational side of things to make sure every department has what it needs to be successful. I’ll make sure we stay on the right side of financial fair play.

"The fan experience is big for me. I don’t want families just to enjoy the 90 minutes sitting in the stand. I want them to have a great day out.”

