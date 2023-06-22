Reading could yet start the season with a points deduction after allegations of failing to pay their players on time in three separate months last season surfaced.

The Royals were relegated from the Championship last season following a six-point deduction. They finished five points from safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Paul Ince left the club towards the end of last season and is set to be replaced by former Southampton manager Ruben Selles in time for the new season.

Ruben Selles (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images).

Selles was in charge when the Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season. Former Posh skipper Russell Martin is the new Saints manager.

The other standout fixture on the opening day of the League One season sees title favourites Derby County host Wigan Athletic, another team newly-relegated from the Championship and who will start the season on at least -8 points.