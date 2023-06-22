News you can trust since 1948
New boss for Peterborough United's first-day opponents, new job for ex-Posh skipper, all the opening day games

If a opening day League One game is to be broadcast live on television Peterborough United’s game at Reading would be a decent choice.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read

Reading could yet start the season with a points deduction after allegations of failing to pay their players on time in three separate months last season surfaced.

The Royals were relegated from the Championship last season following a six-point deduction. They finished five points from safety.

Manager Paul Ince left the club towards the end of last season and is set to be replaced by former Southampton manager Ruben Selles in time for the new season.

Ruben Selles (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images).Ruben Selles (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images).
Selles was in charge when the Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season. Former Posh skipper Russell Martin is the new Saints manager.

The other standout fixture on the opening day of the League One season sees title favourites Derby County host Wigan Athletic, another team newly-relegated from the Championship and who will start the season on at least -8 points.

Opening day games: Barnsley v Port Vale, Blackpool v Burton Albion, Bolton Wanderers v Lincoln City, Cambridge United v Oxford United, Carlisle United v Fleetwood Town, Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient, Derby County v Wigan Athletic, Northampton Town v Stevenage, Portsmouth v Bristol Rovers, Reading v Peterborough United, Shrewsbury Town v Cheltenham Town, Wycombe Wanderers v Exeter City.

