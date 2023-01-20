New boss for League One rivals and promotion contenders make more new signings
Portsmouth will have a new head coach in place when they visit Peterborough United for a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, January 28.
Pompey appointed Oxford United player-coach John Mousinho in place of Danny Cowley on Friday. It’s a big step up for for a veteran defender with over 500 senior appearances to his name at clubs including Oxford, Burton, Preston, Wycombe and Brentford.
Mousinho will be in the Portsmouth dugout for Saturday’s home game with Exeter City. Pompey are at Fleetwood on Tuesday before travelling to London Road.
Several matches are expected to be postponed tomorrow with the match between Bristol Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers, the two teams directly below Posh in the League One table, already off because of a frozen pitch. Posh would move three points clear of Wycombe and four points clear of Rovers with a win against Charlton.
Eighth-placed Rovers have signed Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on loan in the last 48 hours.
Third-placed Ipswich have spent their second seven-figure fee of the current transfer window to bring local lad Harry Clarke home from Arsenal.
The 21 year-old has been on loan at Stoke City in the first half of the season.
Fifth-placed Bolton have taken Manchester United forward Shola Shoretire on loan for the season and MK Dons manager Mark Jackson has raided his old club Leeds United for striker Max Dean (18) who has moved to on a free transfer.