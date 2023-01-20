John Mousinho in action for Oxford. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Pompey appointed Oxford United player-coach John Mousinho in place of Danny Cowley on Friday. It’s a big step up for for a veteran defender with over 500 senior appearances to his name at clubs including Oxford, Burton, Preston, Wycombe and Brentford.

Mousinho will be in the Portsmouth dugout for Saturday’s home game with Exeter City. Pompey are at Fleetwood on Tuesday before travelling to London Road.

Several matches are expected to be postponed tomorrow with the match between Bristol Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers, the two teams directly below Posh in the League One table, already off because of a frozen pitch. Posh would move three points clear of Wycombe and four points clear of Rovers with a win against Charlton.

Eighth-placed Rovers have signed Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on loan in the last 48 hours.

Third-placed Ipswich have spent their second seven-figure fee of the current transfer window to bring local lad Harry Clarke home from Arsenal.

The 21 year-old has been on loan at Stoke City in the first half of the season.

