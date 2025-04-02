Ricky-Jade Jones. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones insisted he was excited rather than nervous when he stepped up to take a 96th-minute penalty with the game in the balance at Crawley Town on Tuesday.

A trip on man-of-the-match Abraham ‘Ibby’ Odoh gave Jones the chance to seal a 4-3 win with number one penalty-taker Malik Mothersille having been substituted earlier in the second-half.

And Jones delivered with an unstoppable shot into the side-netting to spark great celebrations in front of the travelling Posh fans, thus taking some of the attention away from Odoh’s hat-trick.

It was a first Posh goal for Jones since February 5. He now has 16 in all competitions this season.

“When Ibby was fouled I just felt this was my moment,” Jones told the Posh Plus service. “I thought I’m the number nine so I just had to take it. I practise penalties every day and I didn’t feel any pressure. I was excited more than anything so I picked my spot and just put it there. A defender tried to put me off by saying there was a lot of pressure, but I really didn’t feel it. Pressure makes diamonds.

"This is a great team for a striker to play in. We create so many chances and we have so many direct players. There will be times when you are not scoring when you have to help the team by showing another side to your game like holding the ball up and bringing others into play. When the ball comes to you, you have to make it stick. I’m still learning and working on it.

"Ibby is on fire. He can be deadly at the back post. He delivered three different finishes in this game, but that’s exactly what he can bring.”