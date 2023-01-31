News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

National League striker is Peterborough United-bound according to reports

Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga has been heavily linked with a switch to Peterborough United.

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Kabongo Tshimanga in action for Chesterfield against Chelsea in the FA Cup in 2022. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Kabongo Tshimanga in action for Chesterfield against Chelsea in the FA Cup in 2022. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It has been reported by the Sheffield Star that Posh have beaten off rumoured interest from both Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham to land the 25-year-old striker.

Posh are believed to have met the forward’s release clause of around £250,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh are in the market for a striker after they allowed Jack Marriott to join Fleetwood Town for a fee also thought to be around £250,000 yesterday; leaving Jonson Clarke-Harris as the club’s only senior centre forward.

Tshimanga has 7 goals in 17 National League appearances this season and was linked with a switch to Posh last January before he then suffered a fractured leg and dislocated ankle a month later.

Most Popular

That injury ended his season on 24 goals in 27 games.

Prior to that, he spent two seasons in the division with Boreham Wood, scoring 19 goals in each of the campaigns.

Posh have until 11pm to complete any potential deal.

ChesterfieldNational LeagueJonson Clarke-HarrisGillingham