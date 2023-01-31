National League striker is Peterborough United-bound according to reports
Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga has been heavily linked with a switch to Peterborough United.
It has been reported by the Sheffield Star that Posh have beaten off rumoured interest from both Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham to land the 25-year-old striker.
Posh are believed to have met the forward’s release clause of around £250,000.
Posh are in the market for a striker after they allowed Jack Marriott to join Fleetwood Town for a fee also thought to be around £250,000 yesterday; leaving Jonson Clarke-Harris as the club’s only senior centre forward.
Tshimanga has 7 goals in 17 National League appearances this season and was linked with a switch to Posh last January before he then suffered a fractured leg and dislocated ankle a month later.
That injury ended his season on 24 goals in 27 games.
Prior to that, he spent two seasons in the division with Boreham Wood, scoring 19 goals in each of the campaigns.
Posh have until 11pm to complete any potential deal.