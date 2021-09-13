Nathan Thompson set to play for Peterborough United at Reading and why Jonson Clarke-Harris is angry with Darren Ferguson

Nathan Thompson in action for Posh at Preston. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Thompson’s composure was badly missed during Saturday’s 6-2 drubbing at Sheffield United, a match he missed after picking up a minor niggle 48 hours before kick-off.

Midfielder Jack Taylor could also start his first match of the season after recovering from a hamstring strain and a bout of tonsillitis.

“We are very optimistic about Nathan,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “We were missing our two most experienced defenders (Mark Beevers is a long-term absentee) and I’d like to think they would have been able to calm things down when the game started to slip away from us on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Nathan did all that was asked of him today so he should be fit enough to start. I’m pleased he’s back.

“Jack Taylor is also an option depending on what formation I use.”

Ferguson revealed that Jonson Clarke-Harris was ‘angry’ after being dropped on Saturday, an attitude that pleased the manager.

“Jonson wasn’t happy about being dropped,” Ferguson added. “He took the news like a man, but he was angry with me which I don’t mind at all. He was still right behind his teammates and I was pleased he managed to get his first goal of the season.”