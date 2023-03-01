Nathan Thompson returned to the Peterborough United side against Charlton Athletic. Photo Joe Dent.

Posh failed to build on the momentum of Saturday’s fantastic performance that saw them beat second-place Plymouth Argyle 5-2. Thompson described the result and performance last night as ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show.’

Posh lost further ground in the play-off race thanks to Derby’s victory over Cheltenham and now sit eight points outside the play-off places and Thompson, who returned to the side, was left disappointed that they could not deliver on their manager’s call for consistency.

The loss of centre-back Josh Knight to a red card early in the second-half didn’t help the Posh cause.

Thompson said: “It was a bit after the ‘Lord Mayor’s Show’, which is disappointing because the gaffer asked for consistency and that is probably what we have struggled with the most this season.

"We’ve put in some Jekyll and Hyde performances. Our record speaks for itself in terms of 16 wins and 13 losses, but there was some resilience last night and grinding out a draw when the odds were against us was important.

“We showed ruthlessness on Saturday and we lacked that last night. We lacked quality when passing the ball and it gives a team like Charlton the impetus to keep pressing us. They had a good shape and made it tough for us, but we’ve got the quality to beat that.

"We feel it is two points dropped and a missed opportunity to capitalise on what we did on Saturday, but there are still plenty of positives we can take.

“The red card decision was strange. We all thought that, once Josh was sent off, their player would follow, but it was a solid performance from us in digging the draw out.

"There was one point when they went four up front and they were throwing the kitchen sink at it, but realistically they didn’t create a clear-cut chance. That gives us confidence going into the Sheffield Wednesday game, which is huge.”