Narrow and unlucky defeat for Peterborough United in their play-off semi-final at Oxford United
It’s a second successive season of play-off action for Posh who return to the scene of their heaviest defeat of the League One season tonight.
Oxford v Posh play-offs
Key Events
- League One play-off semi-final first leg
- Posh lost 5-0 at Oxford in a League One game three weeks ago.
- Kwame Poku expected to be back in the Posh matchday squad
Full-time: Oxford 1, Posh 0.
Posh were excellent in the final 30 minutes as Oxford were out on their feet. Posh should be confident of overturning this deficit.
11,125 crowd, 3 minutes added.
Fans anger
Posh fans furious with referee as Poku goes down, no foul given, Touch to see from up here
Posh on top
85: Posh come again. Excellent pass to Poku. His cross hits RJJ who was trying to get out of the way.
Posh pressing
Oxford looking a little tired now. Posh pressing,
82 Edwards heads corner over
Better from Posh
Mason-Clark cautioned for trip.
Bodin on for Goodrham for Oxford
Lovely football Posh. Randall in behind, pulls back for Jones, saved
Second sub confirmed
Owen Dale was the second Oxford player to go off.
Two subs Oxford
McEachran and Browne for Rodrigues and someone else!
Second half action
58 mins Posh patientky work an opening for Kyprianou on the edge of the area. Shoots straight at Cumming.
Well organised.
Oxford are certainly well organised. Posh struggling to make anything happen despite decent possession. Only won one corner so far.
