Narrow and unlucky defeat for Peterborough United in their play-off semi-final at Oxford United

Peterborough United travel to Oxford United for a League One play-off final first leg tie on Saturday (7.45pm kick off).
By Alan Swann
Published 4th May 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 21:39 BST
Kwame Poku in action at Oxford United in April. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comKwame Poku in action at Oxford United in April. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Kwame Poku in action at Oxford United in April. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

It’s a second successive season of play-off action for Posh who return to the scene of their heaviest defeat of the League One season tonight.

Follow the action on the PT’s live match blog.

Oxford v Posh play-offs

Key Events

  • League One play-off semi-final first leg
  • Posh lost 5-0 at Oxford in a League One game three weeks ago.
  • Kwame Poku expected to be back in the Posh matchday squad
Sat, 04 May, 2024, 21:37 BST

Full-time: Oxford 1, Posh 0.

Posh were excellent in the final 30 minutes as Oxford were out on their feet. Posh should be confident of overturning this deficit.

Sat, 04 May, 2024, 21:32 BST

stats

11,125 crowd, 3 minutes added.

Sat, 04 May, 2024, 21:29 BST

Fans anger

Posh fans furious with referee as Poku goes down, no foul given, Touch to see from up here

Sat, 04 May, 2024, 21:27 BST

Posh on top

85: Posh come again. Excellent pass to Poku. His cross hits RJJ who was trying to get out of the way.

Sat, 04 May, 2024, 21:23 BST

Posh pressing

Oxford looking a little tired now. Posh pressing,

82 Edwards heads corner over

Sat, 04 May, 2024, 21:20 BST

Better from Posh

Mason-Clark cautioned for trip.

Bodin on for Goodrham for Oxford

Lovely football Posh. Randall in behind, pulls back for Jones, saved

Sat, 04 May, 2024, 21:15 BST

Second sub confirmed

Owen Dale was the second Oxford player to go off.

Sat, 04 May, 2024, 21:13 BST

Two subs Oxford

McEachran and Browne for Rodrigues and someone else!

Sat, 04 May, 2024, 21:10 BST

Second half action

58 mins Posh patientky work an opening for Kyprianou on the edge of the area. Shoots straight at Cumming.

Sat, 04 May, 2024, 21:05 BST

Well organised.

Oxford are certainly well organised. Posh struggling to make anything happen despite decent possession. Only won one corner so far.

