MY POSH TEAM: Please let’s get back on the attack for a big game at Birmingham City

I’ve picked the best footballing team available, one full of pace, by making three changes to the starting line-up that lost 3-0 at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
A win for Posh wouldn’t lift them out of the relegation zone, but it would take them level on points with Reading and Darren Ferguson’s side would still have a game in hand on the Royals.
1. STEVEN BENDA
He deserves another shot after a composed display on debut on Saturday. He might need to play out from the back in this team though and that might not be a strength.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
He's had a rest and although I have misgivings about his defensive skills at Championship level I want his positive aggression at right-back in this match.
3. BALI MUMBA
I've hoping he will have become accustomed to the pace of the Championship now. This should be an easier game for him to get forward and show his attacking quality. I'm playing him as a left-back, a role he has performed at Premier League level.
4. FRANKIE KENT
I thought he was Posh's best player at West Brom so in he stays as the right centre-back. It wouldn't worry me having Josh Knight in this position either or alongside Kent.