My Peterborough United team to try and take the game to Bournemouth involves a drastic formation change

I’ve therefore ditched the three centre-back formation which hasn’t helped Posh defensively anyway (0-6 in the last two Championship matches) for a midfield diamond system which manager Grant McCann at least knows well from his playing days.
A more positive approach might just take a Bournemouth side, who haven’t been playing particularly well anyway. by surprise. If Posh can at least take the lead who knows what will happen?
I’m assuming goalkeeper Steven Benda and centre-back Frankie Kent have recovered from illness and that Jack Taylor is fit enough to start.
1. STEVEN BENDA
Dai Cornell has rarely let Posh down and he didn't when called-up at the last minute to replace Benda at Huddersfield, but the on-loan Swansea man is the number one 'keeper so should start if recovered from his illness.
2. BALI MUMBA
It's a time for fearless performers and Mumba strikes me as someone who will have a go no matter who the opposition are. He's in at right-back to keep pace with Dembele and to exploit the winger's indifferent attitude towards defending, if the former Posh man plays of course.
3. HAYDEN COULSON
The on-loan left-back's performances have been erratic, but there is no other realistic option to play there in a flat back four.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
His best displays have come in a back four. He doesn't look as comfortable when there is no right-back alongside him.