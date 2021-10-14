My Peterborough United team to end a miserable run of away form at the Riverside Stadium includes a new position for the player-of-the-season so far

All five away matches in the Championship have been lost this season and 16 goals have been conceded so a back to basics approach is needed at the Riverside.
Chairman Darragh MacAnthony dropped a heavy hint recently that Posh would revert to a three-man central defence and I happen to agree.
Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is suspended, while Ricky-Jade Jones, Joel Randall and Jack Marriott are all injured.
Here’s my team in a 3-4-1-2 formation.
1. DAI CORNELL
With former number one Christy Pym in exile, Cornell is the only choice to play in goal, but two clean sheets in four appearances suggests he's a worthy selection anyway.
2. FRANKIE KENT
It's been an up and down season so far for a central defender who can look classy on the ball. He'll be more comfortable on the right side of a back three. Ronnie Edwards is a possibility for this position, but he has looked susceptible to pace on his outside. Summer signing Josh Knight has shown little sign of adapting to the Posh preference of playing out from the back.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Edwards could fill this position at the heart of a back three expertly for a number of years in his sleep. He'll enjoy the protection of players with height either side of him and he remains instrumental if Posh want to start attacks from the back. Player of the season so far Nathan Thompson would also excel here, but I'm playing him elsewhere. I'm hoping time away with England Under 19s would have galvanised Edwards rather than tired him out.
4. MARK BEEVERS
It could be that the captain's status as a vital player has increased purely because he's been absent from a struggling side, but he has to return to the back three for the balance he provides with his left-footedness. His lanky presence will at least ensure Posh look better prepared to defend set-pieces.