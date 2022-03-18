My Peterborough United team: Posh will need to replace the pace of Ricky-JadeJones to continue hold over Championship promotion contenders

Victory for Posh against the side currently sitting in 6th in the Championship would represent not only an impressive third victory of the season against a side pushing for promotion but a first league double over a team this season.

QPR favour a three at the back system but Posh have been able to exploit their lack of mobility at the back on both previous occasions this season.

This means Posh will have to find a way of replacing the good work of Ricky-Jade Jones, who may well be out for a while with a shoulder injury. The best way to do this I believe is bringing a loan player out of exile.

I am employing a 3-4-1-2 formation.

1. DAI CORNELL The only choice. He makes a lot of saves in games but too often its following a goal he should have done much better to stop. Positioning needs to improve.

2. HARRISON BURROWS A natural left-footer is a much better choice to play left-wing back. His crossing ability from that side is also a big plus.

3. FRANKIE KENT Is playing well generally but needs to find a way of concentrating all game. Often switches off only once in a game but that can cost his side, as against Stoke and Swansea.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS Always wants the ball, which gives Posh options. He has been caught on the ball a little too often in recent games for my liking though, must be tough for him playing in this team.