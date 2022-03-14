My Peterborough United team: Posh will need to hassle the best possession side in the Championship

Swansea have had the ball for an average of 63% in their 35 matches this season and yet sit 16th in the table! Mind you Posh are 13th in the possession table and are bottom of the table that really matters.
Swansea present unique problems though so I’ve picked a Posh team to counter that. The London Road playing surface could help Grant McCann’s team if they can force their opponents into hurried passes.
I am employing a 3-4-1-2 formation and assuming Sammie Szmodics is fit enough to return, but Steven Benda has been ruled out until April.
1. DAI CORNELL
I'd prefer Benda, but Cornell has done okay overall having played far more games than many of us expected.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Knight will have to be careful not to lunge in against this team. He needs to physically impose himself by attacking the ball outside the area and giving the Swansea forwards no time on a difficult playing surface. He could have the room to burst forward with the ball and such a move led to a Posh goal on Saturday.
Photo: www.jmpuk.com
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
I toyed with a back four as Swansea lined up 4-2-3-1 on Saturday so three centre-backs could be a luxury, but the lack of a specalist left-back put me off. Edwards will have to be at his game-reading best to combat the fluency of Swansea's movement off the ball and I'm moving him back to the middle of the back three for this game with Knight on the right.
Photo: www.jmpuk.com
4. FRANKIE KENT
His concentration will be tested by this team. He's playing well at left centre-back, but he has been seen to switch off at crucial times.