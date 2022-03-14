My Peterborough United team: Posh will need to hassle the best possession side in the Championship

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

I toyed with a back four as Swansea lined up 4-2-3-1 on Saturday so three centre-backs could be a luxury, but the lack of a specalist left-back put me off. Edwards will have to be at his game-reading best to combat the fluency of Swansea's movement off the ball and I'm moving him back to the middle of the back three for this game with Knight on the right.

Photo: www.jmpuk.com