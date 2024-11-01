A trip to Newport County on Saturday won’t get the Posh pulses racing. but there’s still a chance it could break into my list of favourite FA Cup ties involving my favourite team.
The proviso for inclusion is I must have been at the game. My 12-tie chart is in reverse order of favouritism. Let me know your favourite.
1. Bradford City 4, Posh 4. 2nd round replay, 2018.
A fantastic game which featured an Ivan Toney hat-trick, a superb Marcus Maddison goal and three penalty shootout saves from back-up Posh goalkeeper Conor O’Malley to send his side through. One of Toney’s goals was a quickly-taken direct free kick from close to halfway. City had come from 2-0 down to draw the first tie. Toney is pictured scoring his hat-trick goal at Bradford. Photo: Joe Dent
2. Colchester United 1, Posh 3. 3rd round 2008.
League Two Posh outclassed Championship side Colchester at Layer Road. Aaron Mclean, George Boyd and Charlie Lee scored. Teddy Sheringham converted a penalty for Colchester. Mclean is pictured scoring for Posh. Photo: PT
3. Barnet 1, Posh 2. 1st round, 1977.
Memorable because of the attention the tie received due to the presence of the great Jimmy Greaves in the non-league side. Goals from Alan Slough and Tommy Robson sealed the Posh win. Greaves (pictured with an FA Cup winners medal from 15 years earlier) didn't score. Photo: www.a1sportingmemorabilia.co.uk
4. Posh 1, Leeds 0. 4th round, 1986.
A mad game against Second Division Leeds which Fourth Division Posh won with a second-half Greig Shepherd header. In a crazy finale Posh left-back Martin Pike went in goal for the final stages because of an injury to John Turner and Leeds midfielder Scott Sellars was sent off for disputing a disallowed goal. The Posh team is pictured celebrating the win. Photo: PT