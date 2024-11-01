1 . Bradford City 4, Posh 4. 2nd round replay, 2018.

A fantastic game which featured an Ivan Toney hat-trick, a superb Marcus Maddison goal and three penalty shootout saves from back-up Posh goalkeeper Conor O’Malley to send his side through. One of Toney’s goals was a quickly-taken direct free kick from close to halfway. City had come from 2-0 down to draw the first tie. Toney is pictured scoring his hat-trick goal at Bradford. Photo: Joe Dent