Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United controls the ball against Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was almost universal happiness, but not quite as a couple were most unhappy with the performance which just goes to sho you cannot please all of the people all of the time!

All comments to @PTAlanSann on Twitter….

Didn't want half-time to come as momentum was definitely with us, but we just couldn't score. Frankie Kent MOM, awesome at the back and he'll be battered and bruised for a few days after that as never quit on anything.

Posh fans' man of the match Jeando Fuchs in action against Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@Keenan69Ray

Disciplined performance today. Of course Cambridgeshire is blue. MoM Jack Taylor or Nathan Thompson.

@milanvanco1

As it was a derby cannot compare with other performances. This was a clash of footballing styles. Posh passing football v Cambridge physical and ball in the air. Posh didn’t get out of 2nd gear, only complaint is the margin should have been more. MOM Fuchs as he was everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@ChestneyS

Fuchs MoM. Marriott has to play. A proven finisher and passer. Others are tryers and adequate. JCH looks worn out.

@navaloccasion

Bit of a crazy view from me (maybe I’m getting old), but my MOM was the ref. An emotional game handled brilliantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@andyfairch

Very tense needed a second to finish them off. The passion from Fuchs was unbelievable and he was definitely my man of the match.

@beckyBoro

Should have been over by half-time. Their only threat was our vulnerability not to kill the game and thinking it was going to bite us on the ass. MoM: Kent - who won everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@eamonnduff

Should've scored a few more, but good overall performance and great first derby for my lad. Some longer studs needed too. Fuchs MOM - that guy never stops!

@ChrisHurst2

MOM Dan Butler. Goal-saving back post headers meant the misses didn't matter. What a performance from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@dalerout

Fuchs MOM as the man won every tackle and was everywhere. Huffed and puffed up front so not a great performance there, but did enough for the win.

@AJM67250925

A far more convincing victory than the scoreline suggests which we’d have achieved with better finishing. MoM Fuchs who dominated throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@derren_cooper

Great scrappy Derby game, anyone expecting any other than a battling performance doesn’t understand the occasion. Great to see and hear 3 stands with atmosphere. Some solid performances from Thompson, Butler, Kent, Taylor and Bergstrom but MoM goes to Fuchs.

@PUFCChris

Fuchs comfortably man of match. One of Dan Butler’s best ever Posh performances. One of these days we will click for 90 mins and give someone a thumping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@paul_gauntlett

We were not really that good, neither were they. I don’t care. I suspect we would have pushed harder if 0-0 at 70 mins.

@HarryAnders272

Performance was decent. First half we looked in total control, but it’s just them certain moments where posh have a knack of gifting chances to the opposition. Overall we deserved the three points though. Fuchs was outstanding today, he seemed to be everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@JamesGWesley

Grit and determination rather than quality. Butler our best player today. Closely followed by Fuchs and the goalkeeper

@Davidwh1871

Typical derby game. Don't read too much into the 90+ minutes except we still don't finish teams off when in control. Great atmosphere. MOM Fuchs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@MichaelRutkows4

Didn’t even need to get out of first gear and they still couldn’t touch us. Frankie Kent man of the match.

@clarkbatfan

Not great. Poor going forward. Result all that matters. Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@DayPaul84

Controlled the game first half. Second half more even. Can't complain at 9 points in a week. MOM Fuchs.

@poshboy_alan

Atmosphere better than the performance we missed sitters and then ended up with a nervy ending, but who cares, 3 points and Cambridgeshire is and always will be blue MOM Fuchs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@JessicaaAC

Awful game and we never got going. Won’t get promoted playing like this. Thompson MOM.

@Tomo40Posh

‘keeper and own goal stopped the embarrassment of not beating an out of form team…..again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jimhicksuk

Different type of game today which was enjoyable. Proper derby, low scoring, commitment from both teams and Posh executing McCann's instructions to defend a lead. Loads of Posh 2nd ball wins was the difference. MOM Fuchs.