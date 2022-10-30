Most (but not all) Peterborough United fans thrilled with win over Cambridge United and plenty of love for Jeando Fuchs
Peterborough United fans delivered a bumper load of opinions after the 1-0 League One win over Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
It was almost universal happiness, but not quite as a couple were most unhappy with the performance which just goes to sho you cannot please all of the people all of the time!
All comments to @PTAlanSann on Twitter….
Didn't want half-time to come as momentum was definitely with us, but we just couldn't score. Frankie Kent MOM, awesome at the back and he'll be battered and bruised for a few days after that as never quit on anything.
@Keenan69Ray
Disciplined performance today. Of course Cambridgeshire is blue. MoM Jack Taylor or Nathan Thompson.
@milanvanco1
As it was a derby cannot compare with other performances. This was a clash of footballing styles. Posh passing football v Cambridge physical and ball in the air. Posh didn’t get out of 2nd gear, only complaint is the margin should have been more. MOM Fuchs as he was everywhere.
@ChestneyS
Fuchs MoM. Marriott has to play. A proven finisher and passer. Others are tryers and adequate. JCH looks worn out.
@navaloccasion
Bit of a crazy view from me (maybe I’m getting old), but my MOM was the ref. An emotional game handled brilliantly.
@andyfairch
Very tense needed a second to finish them off. The passion from Fuchs was unbelievable and he was definitely my man of the match.
@beckyBoro
Should have been over by half-time. Their only threat was our vulnerability not to kill the game and thinking it was going to bite us on the ass. MoM: Kent - who won everything.
@eamonnduff
Should've scored a few more, but good overall performance and great first derby for my lad. Some longer studs needed too. Fuchs MOM - that guy never stops!
@ChrisHurst2
MOM Dan Butler. Goal-saving back post headers meant the misses didn't matter. What a performance from him.
@dalerout
Fuchs MOM as the man won every tackle and was everywhere. Huffed and puffed up front so not a great performance there, but did enough for the win.
@AJM67250925
A far more convincing victory than the scoreline suggests which we’d have achieved with better finishing. MoM Fuchs who dominated throughout.
@derren_cooper
Great scrappy Derby game, anyone expecting any other than a battling performance doesn’t understand the occasion. Great to see and hear 3 stands with atmosphere. Some solid performances from Thompson, Butler, Kent, Taylor and Bergstrom but MoM goes to Fuchs.
@PUFCChris
Fuchs comfortably man of match. One of Dan Butler’s best ever Posh performances. One of these days we will click for 90 mins and give someone a thumping.
@paul_gauntlett
We were not really that good, neither were they. I don’t care. I suspect we would have pushed harder if 0-0 at 70 mins.
@HarryAnders272
Performance was decent. First half we looked in total control, but it’s just them certain moments where posh have a knack of gifting chances to the opposition. Overall we deserved the three points though. Fuchs was outstanding today, he seemed to be everywhere.
@JamesGWesley
Grit and determination rather than quality. Butler our best player today. Closely followed by Fuchs and the goalkeeper
@Davidwh1871
Typical derby game. Don't read too much into the 90+ minutes except we still don't finish teams off when in control. Great atmosphere. MOM Fuchs.
@MichaelRutkows4
Didn’t even need to get out of first gear and they still couldn’t touch us. Frankie Kent man of the match.
@clarkbatfan
Not great. Poor going forward. Result all that matters. Kent.
@DayPaul84
Controlled the game first half. Second half more even. Can't complain at 9 points in a week. MOM Fuchs.
@poshboy_alan
Atmosphere better than the performance we missed sitters and then ended up with a nervy ending, but who cares, 3 points and Cambridgeshire is and always will be blue MOM Fuchs.
@JessicaaAC
Awful game and we never got going. Won’t get promoted playing like this. Thompson MOM.
@Tomo40Posh
‘keeper and own goal stopped the embarrassment of not beating an out of form team…..again.
@jimhicksuk
Different type of game today which was enjoyable. Proper derby, low scoring, commitment from both teams and Posh executing McCann's instructions to defend a lead. Loads of Posh 2nd ball wins was the difference. MOM Fuchs.
@SidDay1