Joe Ward of Peterborough United celebrates his goal at Morecambe with Harrison Burrows. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh became the first team to win a League One match at the Mazuma Stadium since October 8 after goals in the first half an hour from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward and Kwame Poku secured a 3-0 win.

A first win in three games for Posh kept them in ninth place, but a first defeat in 10 home games sent Morecambe down to 23rd albeit just two points from safety ahead of a home game with Port Vale on Tuesday.

Adam said: "We're extremely disappointed to lose the goals in the manner we did. Without Peterborough doing much they were 3-0 ahead.

Rival bosses Derek Adams (left) and Darren Ferguson (second right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Two deflected shots go in and one goes through the goalkeeper's legs. It left us with a very difficult task after just 29 minutes of the game.

"There wasn't a lot in the match at that moment in time, but we now had an uphill task after that to get back into it.

“We had a lot of good play at times, but we just couldn't get the better of them.

"We probably needed one in the first half to get back to 3-1 before half-time, and we had moments where we could've done that.