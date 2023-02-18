Morecambe boss bemoans two deflected Peterborough United goals and another that went through his goalkeeper's legs
Morecambe boss Derek Adams admitted his side didn’t make Peterborough United work hard enough for their goals.
Posh became the first team to win a League One match at the Mazuma Stadium since October 8 after goals in the first half an hour from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward and Kwame Poku secured a 3-0 win.
A first win in three games for Posh kept them in ninth place, but a first defeat in 10 home games sent Morecambe down to 23rd albeit just two points from safety ahead of a home game with Port Vale on Tuesday.
Adam said: "We're extremely disappointed to lose the goals in the manner we did. Without Peterborough doing much they were 3-0 ahead.
"Two deflected shots go in and one goes through the goalkeeper's legs. It left us with a very difficult task after just 29 minutes of the game.
"There wasn't a lot in the match at that moment in time, but we now had an uphill task after that to get back into it.
“We had a lot of good play at times, but we just couldn't get the better of them.
"We probably needed one in the first half to get back to 3-1 before half-time, and we had moments where we could've done that.
"We had the forward players who were creating chances and getting into the box, but unfortunately for us, we haven't been able to get the goals."