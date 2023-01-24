News you can trust since 1948
More young players on the move to and from Peterborough United

Peterborough United teenager János Bodnár has joined Southern League Premier Division Central side Barwell on a 28-day loan.

By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Janos Bodnar in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Hungarian youth international right back Bodnár, who has featured for both Posh U18s and U21s this season, made his debut for the Leicestershire-based club on Saturday in their 2-2 draw against Basford United, playing a full 90 minutes.

He joins a long list of Posh youngsters currently getting valuable experience in men’s football.

Posh players on loan

Posh have signed defender Sam Dreyer from Southern League Premier Division Central side Bedford Town on an 18-month Professional Development Contract and he has rejoined ‘The Eagles’ on loan for the remainder of the season.

