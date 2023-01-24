More young players on the move to and from Peterborough United
Peterborough United teenager János Bodnár has joined Southern League Premier Division Central side Barwell on a 28-day loan.
Hungarian youth international right back Bodnár, who has featured for both Posh U18s and U21s this season, made his debut for the Leicestershire-based club on Saturday in their 2-2 draw against Basford United, playing a full 90 minutes.
He joins a long list of Posh youngsters currently getting valuable experience in men’s football.
Posh have signed defender Sam Dreyer from Southern League Premier Division Central side Bedford Town on an 18-month Professional Development Contract and he has rejoined ‘The Eagles’ on loan for the remainder of the season.