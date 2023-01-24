Janos Bodnar in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Hungarian youth international right back Bodnár, who has featured for both Posh U18s and U21s this season, made his debut for the Leicestershire-based club on Saturday in their 2-2 draw against Basford United, playing a full 90 minutes.

He joins a long list of Posh youngsters currently getting valuable experience in men’s football.

Advertisement Hide Ad