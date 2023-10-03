More misery for Peterborough United Under 21s as they go down to a Barnsley side that finished with nine men
Posh went down 4-2 to Barnsley at Oakwell despite the hosts going down to 10 men with the score at 1-1 with 30 minutes to go.
Barnsley took the lead almost immediately and then stormed into a 4-1 lead before a late consolation goal from substitute Gabe Overton. The Tykes were the reduced to nine men by a second red card, but it was too late for a comeback.
Hisham Chiha had blasted Posh into a 44th minute with a 20-yarder that flew into the top corner, but Barnsley equalised within two minutes of the re-start from the penalty spot.
Nathan James was then dismissed after a tackle on the edge of his own area before a trialist shot Barnsley in front two minutes later.
Mylan Benjamin and Fabio Jalo scored further goals as Posh were forced to push for goals themselves in a Professional Development League fixture.
Posh are next in action at Sunderland on Monday, October 9.
Posh: West. Dornelly, Mills, O’Connell, Fernandez, Challinor, Bodnar, Chiha, trialist, Titchmarsh, Corbett. Subs Sakalas, Dreyer, Van Lier, Otega, Overton.