Kai Corbett scored for Posh Under 21s at Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And it happened again in a Premier League Cup match at Sunderland on Monday night as Harry Fieldson headed home the winning goal for the home side in the 96th minute to make it nine defeats in nine competitive matches played for Ryan Semple’s men.

Posh have been reduced to 10 men for the final 10 minutes of the match after substitute Torin Ntege had picked up his second yellow card.

Three minutes earlier Kai Corbett had equalised from the penalty spot.

Sunderland had opened the scoring in the 57th minute of a match that finished 2-1, but otherwise found Posh goalkeeper Fynn Talley in strong form.

Posh had lost their first match in this competition at Bristol City to a 95th minute goal. They are next in action at home to Burnley on Tuesday, October 17.

Posh: Talley, Dornelly (sub Fox, 75 mins), Powell, Fernandez, Dreyer, Titchmarsh (sub McGlinchey, 67 mins), Corbett, Chiha, Trialist (sub Ntege, 58 mins), O’Brien-Brady (sub Van Lier, 75 mins), Overton. Sub not used West.

**Posh Under 18s came from 2-0 down at half-time to claim an excellent point at Sheffield United in a Professional Development match on Saturday

A Harley Mills penalty and an Ollie Rose strike forced a 2-2 draw.