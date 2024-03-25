More international games for Peterborough United players this week
Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou is set to win his sixth international cap for Cyprus on Monday.
The 22 year-old is in the Cyprus squad for an international friendly against Serbia in Larnaca today (5pm kick off). He played 30 minutes as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Latvia last Thursday.
Posh defenders Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo are in the England squad for a European Elite League Under 20 fixture in the Czech Republic on Tuesday (2pm).
England are seeking a third straight win. They won 5-1 in Poland last Friday.