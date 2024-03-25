More international games for Peterborough United players this week

Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou is set to win his sixth international cap for Cyprus on Monday.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:24 GMT
Hector Kyprianou (right) in action for Cypru (Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images).Hector Kyprianou (right) in action for Cypru (Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images).
Hector Kyprianou (right) in action for Cypru (Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images).

The 22 year-old is in the Cyprus squad for an international friendly against Serbia in Larnaca today (5pm kick off). He played 30 minutes as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Latvia last Thursday.

Posh defenders Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo are in the England squad for a European Elite League Under 20 fixture in the Czech Republic on Tuesday (2pm).

England are seeking a third straight win. They won 5-1 in Poland last Friday.

